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British Artist Raps To Kids "Don't Take The Vaccine" - & He's A Hit!
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111 views • October 09, 2021
Remeece Freeman is an artist who believes he is called to warn the people, especially the children, to not take the COVID experimental shots. His "Dont Tek Di Vaccine" has gone viral in England and in other places. He gives of his time to go to schools and out in public to perform his music as a warning to stay away from these deadly poisons. He joins me in this episode and even puts on a live performance near the end.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/british-artist-raps-to-kids-dont-take-the-vaccine-hes-a-hit-video/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/british-artist-raps-to-kids-dont-take-the-vaccine-hes-a-hit-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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