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I heard a Shot & Thought, Something is About to Fly In, so I Jumped Out of the Bedroom just in time, & Miraculously was Unharmed, says Lubov. 030422
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80 views • March 05, 2022
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Yesterday's Shelling on DONETSK from across Ukraine - Semashko avenue in Kirovsky district❗️ - One of the houses was badly damaged.Landlady Lubov told a TV station in Donbass regionthat she was miraculously unharmed.
I heard a shot & thought, something is about to fly in, so I jumped out of the bedroom just in time, & miraculously was unharmed, says Lubov.
In the last few days, Donetsk, especially your district, has been heavily shot at again
Yesterday's Shelling on DONETSK from across Ukraine - Semashko avenue in Kirovsky district❗️ - One of the houses was badly damaged.Landlady Lubov told a TV station in Donbass regionthat she was miraculously unharmed.
I heard a shot & thought, something is about to fly in, so I jumped out of the bedroom just in time, & miraculously was unharmed, says Lubov.
In the last few days, Donetsk, especially your district, has been heavily shot at again
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