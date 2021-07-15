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Ask Seek and Knock - Are The Commands Of Yehovah Burdensome??? - Watchers Prophecy Spotlight
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21 views • July 15, 2021
Are The Commands Of Yehovah Burdensome??? Today's 55,000 Denominations have taught us that the Commands of God not only burdensome, but that we cannot even keep them if we try, and that the old testament commands are done away with... Join us as we discover the truth of the Word of Yehovah.
Buckle Up Friends and get ready for another addition of "Ask Seek and Knock" with Pastor Jackie Smith and Sister Two Feathers Smith.
If you would like to donate to Ask Seek and Knock You can go here:
https://www.holyimpactministries.com
or
https://www.kmsr1700am.com
or
https://www.commsr.com
or wright to:
Pastor Jackie and Sister Two Feathers Smith
1709 Hebron Church Road
Henryville, IN. 47126
Buckle Up Friends and get ready for another addition of "Ask Seek and Knock" with Pastor Jackie Smith and Sister Two Feathers Smith.
If you would like to donate to Ask Seek and Knock You can go here:
https://www.holyimpactministries.com
or
https://www.kmsr1700am.com
or
https://www.commsr.com
or wright to:
Pastor Jackie and Sister Two Feathers Smith
1709 Hebron Church Road
Henryville, IN. 47126
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