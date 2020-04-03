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Venus & Pleiades April 3 2020
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224 views • April 02, 2020
Amos 5:8 Seek him that maketh the seven stars and Orion, and turneth the shadow of death into the morning, and maketh the day dark with night: that calleth for the waters of the sea, and poureth them out upon the face of the earth: The LORD is his name
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