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HUGE Legal Victory in New York Against Medical Tyranny!
Prevent Global Genocide
Prevent Global Genocide
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747 views • July 16, 2022

(July 15, 2022) New York attorney Bobbie Anne Flower Cox joins the Corona Investigative Committee to discuss her recent legal victory against NY Governor Kathy Hochul and the NY Dept of Health over their blatantly unconstitutional "isolation and quarantine camp" regulation. This regulation allowed the New York government the power to basically arrest anyone, of any age, who they thought was a possible health risk, and then detain them indefinitely without due process.


The Corona Investigative Committee was founded on the initiative of German attorney and economist Viviane Fischer and attorney Dr. Reiner Fuellmich. It is conducting a review of the evidence on the entire COVID global pandemic scam.


Corona Investigative Committee: https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5


Bobbie Anne Flower Cox (From Session 113): https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Session-113-Flower-Cox-Odysee-final:2


Attorney Bobbie Anne Flower Cox: http://coxlawyers.com/

Keywords
current eventsnew yorklawquarantine campsreiner fuellmichcovid campskathy hochulbobbie anne flower cox
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