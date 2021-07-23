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The Nakba of Arabic Jews
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20 views • July 23, 2021
Posted 19August2009 95CCJ:
The Nakba of Arabic Jews...من [جو] [أربيك] النكبة
The Jewish exodus from Arab lands refers to the 20th century expulsion or mass departure of Jews, primarily of Sephardi and Mizrahi background, from Arab and Islamic countries. The migration started in the late 19th century, but accelerated after the 1948 Arab-Israeli War. According to official Arab statistics, 856,000 Jews left their homes in Arab countries from 1948 until the early 1970s. Some 600,000 resettled in Israel, eaving behind property valued today at more than $300 billion. Jewish-owned real-estate left behind in Arab lands has been estimated at 100,000 square kilometers (four times the size of the State of Israel).
Antisemitism, Expulsion, SHTF, Murder, Losing Everything, Prepping, Ethnic Ceansing,
The Nakba of Arabic Jews...من [جو] [أربيك] النكبة
The Jewish exodus from Arab lands refers to the 20th century expulsion or mass departure of Jews, primarily of Sephardi and Mizrahi background, from Arab and Islamic countries. The migration started in the late 19th century, but accelerated after the 1948 Arab-Israeli War. According to official Arab statistics, 856,000 Jews left their homes in Arab countries from 1948 until the early 1970s. Some 600,000 resettled in Israel, eaving behind property valued today at more than $300 billion. Jewish-owned real-estate left behind in Arab lands has been estimated at 100,000 square kilometers (four times the size of the State of Israel).
Antisemitism, Expulsion, SHTF, Murder, Losing Everything, Prepping, Ethnic Ceansing,
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