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Corruption? You Can Bank On It
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130 views • January 28, 2022
At the beginning of this week, the stock market buckled with the news that the Federal Reserve might choke off liquidity by increasing interest rates. The Central Bank has a surprising amount of control over our economy, hence over our nation. What most people don't know is that the Federal Reserve is actually the third central bank in our country's history. The first was founded in 1791. It was dissolved, however. Why?
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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