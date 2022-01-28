BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Corruption? You Can Bank On It
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2343 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
130 views • January 28, 2022
At the beginning of this week, the stock market buckled with the news that the Federal Reserve might choke off liquidity by increasing interest rates. The Central Bank has a surprising amount of control over our economy, hence over our nation. What most people don't know is that the Federal Reserve is actually the third central bank in our country's history. The first was founded in 1791. It was dissolved, however. Why?

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Keywords
historyeconomicsthe new americandaniel natal
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Gets AI Right: Don&#8217;t Let Anthropic Regulate Away Its Competition

Trump Gets AI Right: Don’t Let Anthropic Regulate Away Its Competition

Mike Adams
Moscow&#8217;s pivot east: How Russia and India are quietly rewriting the rules of global trade

Moscow’s pivot east: How Russia and India are quietly rewriting the rules of global trade

Lance D Johnson
Trump Backs Diesel Export Ban as Fuel Costs Continue Soaring

Trump Backs Diesel Export Ban as Fuel Costs Continue Soaring

Sterling Ashworth
EU quietly plots way to keep Russian billions out of Moscow&#8217;s reach

EU quietly plots way to keep Russian billions out of Moscow’s reach

Cassie B.
Brace For Impact: Diesel Costs Top $6.50 A Gallon Amid Worsening Supply Disruptions

Brace For Impact: Diesel Costs Top $6.50 A Gallon Amid Worsening Supply Disruptions

Sterling Ashworth
The Great Decentralization Transition: Why the Old System Is Dying and a New Era of Freedom Is Painfully Emerging

The Great Decentralization Transition: Why the Old System Is Dying and a New Era of Freedom Is Painfully Emerging

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy