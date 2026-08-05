The Fort Sill Execution

What happened at Fort Sill after midnight? Strange voices, unexplained footsteps, and a warning soldiers were afraid to ignore…





Hear the full story in the episode — link in the description.





https://open.spotify.com/episode/6x9mSvElIg541ZUhdKiuwL?si=7829eff327ad4a5f





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#MilitaryMystery

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#ParanormalHistory

#paranormal