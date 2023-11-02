Things YOU Can Be Doing

Taking Action for 2024: Supporting President Trump. Actionable steps you can take in the current political process to show your support for President Trump's potential 2024 run. Learn how you can actively engage in the political arena and make a difference in the upcoming election.
For more episodes and content like this go to: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/john-michael-chambers-3/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.