Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Things YOU Can Be Doing
channel image
40k Foot View with JMC
4 Subscribers
112 views
Published Yesterday

Taking Action for 2024: Supporting President Trump. Actionable steps you can take in the current political process to show your support for President Trump's potential 2024 run. Learn how you can actively engage in the political arena and make a difference in the upcoming election. For more episodes and content like this go to: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/john-michael-chambers-3/

Keywords
president trumptrump campaigntrump supportersspecial reportspolitical activismtrump for presidentsupporting trumptrump 2024political action2024 electionpolitical processcampaign strategy40000 foot viewpolitical engagementelection supportgetting involvedmaking a differencegrassroots supportcampaign involvementpolitical action steps

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket