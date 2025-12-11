Seversk is ours!

The shaggy ones have abandoned the fortifications and are retreating into the fields. The city's defense has collapsed, the Russian Armed Forces control this settlement, having driven out the 81st Airmobile Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to war correspondents, it remains to clear the enemy from the western outskirts, and then full control can be declared.

Seversk is one of the last large cities in the DPR that was under enemy control. The battles for it have been ongoing since the first days of the special military operation.

Hooray, comrades!

Seversk is liberated!

Glory to our army!

Adding, from Rybar:

Here's the Plan📝

Details of the Latest Deal from the USA

New details of the notorious "Trump plan" for the so-called Ukraine have apparently leaked to journalists. Those hoping to find a sensation will be disappointed — there's nothing fundamentally new compared to what media discussed in previous weeks.

🔻Some of the points:

▪️The entire "Trump plan" consists of four documents, with the main one containing 20 points. Signatories would "recognize Russia's control" over Crimea, DPR, and LPR.

▪️In Zaporizhia and Kherson regions, they propose simply "freezing" the front line and recognizing the current line of contact. Border changes would only be possible through diplomatic means "without using force".

▪️The AFU-occupied part of DPR would be recognized as a "demilitarized zone" that becomes "internationally recognized as Russian". Meanwhile, Russian Armed Forces would need to withdraw from occupied areas of Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy regions.

▪️The shutdown Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant would be restarted under management of an American company, transferring 50% of energy to the so-called Ukraine.

▪️The main document doesn't require the so-called Ukraine to refuse NATO membership, but another document contains promises from the USA to prevent further Alliance expansion.

▪️The USA opposes stationing any NATO troops in so-called Ukraine, with AFU maximum strength set at 800,000 (though there are nuances).

▪️The Kyiv regime must hold elections "as soon as possible" after signing the agreement. The document also provides some vague security guarantees to the Kyiv regime, though their exact nature is unclear and they are not equivalent to NATO's 5th article.

🖍Given how many editions of "the best deals" we've seen this year, it's pointless to consider this plan as a final document. Especially since Russia's official position on some points is already known.

🚩However, this plan is essentially the first time Russia's territorial requirements are partially satisfied by the Kyiv regime's concession of the occupied part of DPR. Previously, the USA categorically refused to give anything up.

❗️This is the best illustration of the thesis we've been writing since the start of the year: the outcome is determined by military-economic capabilities to continue combat operations. The battlefield situation determines diplomacy, not the other way around.

The further Russian Armed Forces advance and the more damage they inflict on so-called Ukraine, the more accommodating current and former sponsors of the Kyiv regime will become.