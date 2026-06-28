‘Torching My House’

From

Shattered Dreams Poetry

This will explain the concept behind the new channel. There is a purpose. It’s healing for people who have lived with a destructive person. Many were written from the composite experience of 25,000 people that were a part of the online support group I utilized. As I wrote our stories, their feedback offered new topics, and their requests resulted in some of the most loved pieces.

There were written during a deeply healing time for most of us and I’m setting the poetry from “Shattered Dreams” a book of poetry for women who are divorcing a narcissist, into visual graphics and videos. Shattered Dreams Poetry was the name of the website they were originally published on.

If you’ve ever found yourself in an abusive situation, with no way out, these are for you. If you’ve experienced abuse at any level, you may relate to many of the topics. Sometimes, just being understood, and knowing someone else ‘gets it’ helps. If you’d like a topic covered, contact me at [email protected]

They were written for women, but men like them too, as there are many men who’ve been in a relationship with narcissistic women. Please like, share, and subscribe.

This channel will feature other poetry also, but from other books of mine, and other poets who get them to me, and they are approved for the channel.

Also, check out my new book series:

Purchase: Prepare For the End Books Series to see a fictionalized ongoing war with the evil behind it.

To see the graphics from the marketing campaign, find Rina Lynn books on Facebook

Happy Healing!

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CVFBSV7M?binding=kindle_edition&searchxofy=true&ref_=dbs_s_aps_series_rwt_tkin&qid=1778257364&sr=8-2

Drop a comment & let me know what you think!

If you’re behind – start reading now

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FREE FOR 90 DAYS,

SO, TELL YOUR FRIENDS.

Thanks for All Your Support!