Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Apocalypse [Bidan]
60 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published 2 months ago |

Joe’s Team Confused Over 2024

* He’s waiting for handlers to tell him what to do.

* Joe’s increasingly bizarre behavior.

* Embarrassingly late to queen’s funeral.

* ‘60 Minutes’ doubles as propaganda shop.

* Diminished America shows us what’s at stake in 50 days.

* Joe callously ignores American suffering — or intentionally?

* It’s hard to ignore his destruction.

* Beware the Dem comeback narrative.

* GOP in good shape; should promise and deliver on big changes.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


The Ingraham Angle | 19 September 2022

http://video.foxnews.com/v/6312573584112

Keywords
propagandalaura ingrahammitch mcconnelljoe bidenapocalypsecbsdestructionkamala harris60 minutesjill bidencognitive declineembarrassmentpuppet regimescott pelleydiminishment

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket