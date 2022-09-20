Apocalypse [Bidan]

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Joe’s Team Confused Over 2024
* He’s waiting for handlers to tell him what to do.
* Joe’s increasingly bizarre behavior.
* Embarrassingly late to queen’s funeral.
* ‘60 Minutes’ doubles as propaganda shop.
* Diminished America shows us what’s at stake in 50 days.
* Joe callously ignores American suffering — or intentionally?
* It’s hard to ignore his destruction.
* Beware the Dem comeback narrative.
* GOP in good shape; should promise and deliver on big changes.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 19 September 2022