Apocalypse [Bidan]

Joe’s Team Confused Over 2024

* He’s waiting for handlers to tell him what to do.

* Joe’s increasingly bizarre behavior.

* Embarrassingly late to queen’s funeral.

* ‘60 Minutes’ doubles as propaganda shop.

* Diminished America shows us what’s at stake in 50 days.

* Joe callously ignores American suffering — or intentionally?

* It’s hard to ignore his destruction.

* Beware the Dem comeback narrative.

* GOP in good shape; should promise and deliver on big changes.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





The Ingraham Angle | 19 September 2022

http://video.foxnews.com/v/6312573584112

