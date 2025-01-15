TECHNOCRATS GATHER AROUND TRUMP! - From Zuckerberg To Musk & Bezos - You're Being FOOLED

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/





USE Code WAM to save 15%!





Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321





USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!





SIGN UP FOR HOMESTEADING COURSES NOW:

https://freedomfarmers.com/link/17150/





Get Prepared & Start The Move Towards Real Independence With Curtis Stone's Courses!





GET TICKETS TO ANARCHAPULCO HERE:

https://anarchapulco.com/





Save money by using code WAM





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1





Josh Sigurdson reports on the massive approval of Trump by the same technocrats that had previously censored his supporters.

Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg have all donated to the Trump inaugural fund and plan to attend the inauguration.

Zuckerberg has recently attempted to reinvent his image from robot lizard elitist to surfer bro Trump supporter and anyone that falls for it couldn't tie their own shoes.

Zuckerberg went from suddenly being "pro free speech" and axing many of the META restrictions on Facebook to being on Joe Rogan's podcast within a couple days. This was clearly a campaign that was planned ahead of time.

Zuckerberg claims he was forced to censor content relating to "Covid." But he DID censor that content. He's now trying to get people back on Facebook to corral them like Musk has on X as they bring in the social credit system that has been planned for decades.

Elon Musk who was forced by court order to buy X, has registered it as a bank, has algorithm based on your behavior like social credit, wants chips in your brain attached to a Pentagon funded mesh network and supports AI taking over, forcing people like the WEF's Great Reset agenda onto guaranteed basic income and carbon taxes is the hero of mainstream alternative media.

There are now two perfectly situated opposing narratives. Opposing establishment's and it's all one big Trojan Horse.

Now there are talks about Elon Musk buying TikTok.

It couldn't be more evident that they're using the Trump administration and supporters that are usually anti-globalism and anti technocracy to bring those very things in.





Get prepared.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM





Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!





GET ORGANIC CHAGA MUSHROOMS HERE:

https://alaskachaga.com/wam





Use code WAM to save money! See shop for a wide range of products!





GET AMAZING MEAT STICKS HERE:

https://4db671-1e.myshopify.com/discount/WAM?rfsn=8425577.918561&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=8425577.918561





USE CODE WAM TO SAVE MONEY!





GET YOUR FREEDOM KELLY KETTLE KIT HERE:

https://patriotprepared.com/shop/freedom-kettle/





Use Code WAM and enjoy many solutions for the outdoors in the face of the impending reset!





BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/





HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/





PayPal: [email protected]





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media





For subscriber only content!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2025