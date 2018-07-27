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7/27/18 #BLOODMOON Q+TRUMP: “They Will Never Control Us Again!” #ENDTHEFED #PRAYERWAVE
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34 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
7/27/18 As we pass through the intensity of the Blood Moon total lunar eclipse, the Freedom Team continues to take down the Slavery Cabal. President Trump will soon follow in the footsteps of Andrew Jackson and End the Fed Reserve enslavement system. Pray this goes worldwide! Today is a day for prayer and exhaling, letting the intensity of Mars dissipate without conflict. Prayers to all those affected by the intense weather accelerated by the Blood Moon, especially Japan with its oncoming typhoon. Pray for the declaration of tensions in Jerusalem and Iran.
Thank you to everyone who supports You Are Free TV! We Are All Free! Spread the Word!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
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Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
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NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Thank u so much! Take great care of You and Each other during the eclipse! You are free!
7/27/18 As we pass through the intensity of the Blood Moon total lunar eclipse, the Freedom Team continues to take down the Slavery Cabal. President Trump will soon follow in the footsteps of Andrew Jackson and End the Fed Reserve enslavement system. Pray this goes worldwide! Today is a day for prayer and exhaling, letting the intensity of Mars dissipate without conflict. Prayers to all those affected by the intense weather accelerated by the Blood Moon, especially Japan with its oncoming typhoon. Pray for the declaration of tensions in Jerusalem and Iran.
Thank you to everyone who supports You Are Free TV! We Are All Free! Spread the Word!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Thank u so much! Take great care of You and Each other during the eclipse! You are free!
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