Foreigners Set Outrageous Mandates for U.S. Docs & Hospitals, Warns Dr. Jackson

A foreign entity called DNV that does hospital accreditation in the United States is ordering American doctors and nurses to comply with all sorts of outrageous mandates involving Covid such as masking and testing if they have religious or medical exemptions from the experimental injections, warned prominent South Carolina doctor Robert Jackson in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman. Around half or even more hospital employees there have an exemption from the Covid injection, and so, this Norwegian company's decrees — as well as pressure from the federal government via the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid. "That sounds like corruption, that sounds like blackmail," said Dr. Jackson, vowing to walk out if the hospital persecutes other employees over the issue.





