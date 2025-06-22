Neocons Provoking WW3 In 7 Years!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We're watching the Gog Magog War brewing. It will be WW3. The Gog Magog war started in 1979, 1990, or 9.11.2001 by Neocons stoking poor nations east of Jerusalem. The fight is becoming worldwide. It will end in a few years. Israel and Trump's latest war efforts bought us some time, but WW3 is inevitable. When? WW3 should occur about seven years from now. Why? It's Bible prophecy. There will be more signs too. Let's discuss them!