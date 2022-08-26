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CrossTalk: Self Assembling Circuits in Vaxx CONFIRMED! Netanyahu Begins Rise To Power
High Hopes
High Hopes
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454 views • August 26, 2022


Cross Talk News


August 25, 2022


Tonight on CrossTalk News, Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke unveil former Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu's attempt to wrangle power back under his control in the nation state of Israel. They also break into the shoddy history of the former Prime Minister and give valuable insight into the nature of his prior stepping down as PM. In other news, the American deep state is rushing to cover their tracks with the tyranny they have subjected the American people to for the past two years with revolving-door lockdowns. All of this and more, tonight, on CrossTalk News.


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Edward Szall: https://t.me/edwardrszall


Lauren Witzke: https://t.me/LaurenWitzkeOfficial


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1hcm87-live-8pm-self-assembling-circuits-in-vaxx-confirmed-netanyahu-begins-rise-t.html


Keywords
current eventspoliticsamericadeep statevaccinechristianisraelnetanyahutyrannyprime ministervaxjabshotinoculationinjectionvaxxedward szalllockdownscovidlauren witzkecross talk newsget power backself-assembly circuits
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