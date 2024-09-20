Judge Advocate Generals - Ongoing Tribunals | 40K Footview Ep. 19Advocate Generals - Ongoing Tribunals | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 19

Dr. Jan Halper Hayes serves on a DOD task force and weighs in on what’s on many Americans minds as the final phase of this war approaches with November 5th just weeks away.





- Assassination attempts two would be assassins in Blackrock commercial? Coincidence?





- Was ABC’s role in the debate election interference? What went on behind the scenes





- 1871 US became a corporation how and why? Bank of England and the Vatican’s involvement. Trump bankrupted the US Corp. and restored the US Constitutional Republic in his first term.





- 650 planes ordered by President Trump to remove the gold from the Vatican





- JFK started it – Donald Trump will finish the job.





- Jan discusses the true axis of evil China and Iran huge threat NOT Russia!





- Epstein briefly discussed





- Just who are the FEMA camps for? Jan spells it out and it’s not what you may think





- Election theft – We have the evidence. What did President Trump know? What will be done?





- Why did Trump put Bolton and McMaster in his administration?





- There are enough cues and signs for you to connect the dots





- JAG – Judicial Advocate Generals - Tribunals going on in multiple locations including





- 400,000 sealed indictments beginning to be unsealed





- Brief comment on is JFK alive





- Invasion and infiltration. NATO forces part of a potential threat on the homeland?





- Nigel Farage has concerns about just who is coming across the border





- NWO bee at this for 100 years against US





- The vax was deployed in part to kill us off





- We have never had a free and fair election. We must have an election. Trump cannot resume presidency without it. Trump hopes Military will be there on election day





- National Guard deployed 1 Million strong. Just who could deploy military on election day? Biden or Trump. Answer is the CIC





- Jan discusses the task force missions





