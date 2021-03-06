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The Secret Masonic Victory of WW2 | Full Documentary by Dennis Wise (COMPLETE VERSION)
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172 views • March 06, 2021
The Secret Masonic Victory of WW2 Documentary by Dennis Wise -- 5hrs 30mins
Western Freemasonry and their Masonic funded Eastern Communist friends won World War 2. Everything we see today stems from that Jewish Masonic victory. All Freemasons in politics know the aim is a one world communist utopia. All policies today aid the minorities aimed at breaking down the family, the very basis of white culture. Hitler knew who was behind it and now so do you.
Please share this information far and wide, burn the video to DVDs/Blu-ray discs or put it on USB Flash Drives and give them out to friends, family and others.
Dennis Wise Documentary's -- The Trilogy of Truth...
1: Adolf Hitler: The Greatest Story Never Told
2: New World Order: Communism By The Backdoor
3: The Secret Masonic Victory of WW2
Western Freemasonry and their Masonic funded Eastern Communist friends won World War 2. Everything we see today stems from that Jewish Masonic victory. All Freemasons in politics know the aim is a one world communist utopia. All policies today aid the minorities aimed at breaking down the family, the very basis of white culture. Hitler knew who was behind it and now so do you.
Please share this information far and wide, burn the video to DVDs/Blu-ray discs or put it on USB Flash Drives and give them out to friends, family and others.
Dennis Wise Documentary's -- The Trilogy of Truth...
1: Adolf Hitler: The Greatest Story Never Told
2: New World Order: Communism By The Backdoor
3: The Secret Masonic Victory of WW2
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