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21% Payrise Vote Congress Staff, Dollar Loses 97% of Value, FED To Raise Rates & Elon Musk Plus...
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91 views • March 15, 2022
Now The Great Reset narrative has never been so open to the public, and now the rhetoric never been so obvious to the public.
The low currency of the dollar has been keeping inflation at a false LOW figure. A figure experts say is equivalent to the 1970's and should be around 17%!
US Congress looks to borrow money to pay their own 21% pay-rise, yet the tax-paying public get less money to make ends meat.
Living costs should be much lower and yet the FED look to be raising the rates. Elon Musk agrees the writing is almost on the wall to hyper inflation in USA.
Why do we still pay taxes if we can just keep printing money?
The Great Reset is ALMOST here...Buy food and essentials now, off-set your finances now and mitigate the reset as much as possible.
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[MIRRORED] from https://www.bitchute.com/video/pp9dS4aJicvY/
bump LINKS:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
The Global Intelligence Agency https://globalintelligence.agency/
Life Force Assurance will provide access to health and wellness treatments, practices, services, protocols, devices, technology, and products to all human beings, globally. This is provided at no cost to all members and there is no cost to become a member. https://ghwc.global/
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
The low currency of the dollar has been keeping inflation at a false LOW figure. A figure experts say is equivalent to the 1970's and should be around 17%!
US Congress looks to borrow money to pay their own 21% pay-rise, yet the tax-paying public get less money to make ends meat.
Living costs should be much lower and yet the FED look to be raising the rates. Elon Musk agrees the writing is almost on the wall to hyper inflation in USA.
Why do we still pay taxes if we can just keep printing money?
The Great Reset is ALMOST here...Buy food and essentials now, off-set your finances now and mitigate the reset as much as possible.
SUBSCRIBE TO KEEP UPDATED
[MIRRORED] from https://www.bitchute.com/video/pp9dS4aJicvY/
bump LINKS:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
The Global Intelligence Agency https://globalintelligence.agency/
Life Force Assurance will provide access to health and wellness treatments, practices, services, protocols, devices, technology, and products to all human beings, globally. This is provided at no cost to all members and there is no cost to become a member. https://ghwc.global/
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
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