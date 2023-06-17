⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1400 (17 June 2023)

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(17 June 2023)

Part I

💥On 16 June, the Russian Armed Forces launched a long-range sea- and air-based high-precision group strike against one of the decision-making centres of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

◽️The goal of the attack has been reached. The assigned target has been neutralised.

◽️The AFU continued unsuccessful attempts at offensive actions in South Donetsk, Zaporozhye and Donetsk directions.

💥Close to Vremevka salient, three enemy attacks have been repelled by competent and self-sacrificing actions of Russian troops, air strikes and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces near Novodonetskoye (DPR) & Levadnoye (Zaporozhye region).

◽️The enemy losses were over 30 Ukrainian personnel, 2 tanks and 2 infantry fighting vehicles.

💥In Zaporozhye direction, Russian troops have repelled 3 enemy attacks close to Zherebyanka, Malaya Tokmachka and Mirnoye (Zaporozhye region).

◽️In addition, as a result of the shelling of advancing enemy reserves, 5 armoured fighting vehicles have been destroyed near Stepovoye (Zaporozhye region).

◽️The enemy losses were over 235 Ukrainian servicemen, 4 tanks, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 14 armoured fighting vehicles, 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system, as well as 1 D-20 howitzer.

💥In Donetsk direction, the units of the Yug Group of Forces have successfully repelled 7 enemy attacks close to Belogorovka, Verkhnekamenka (Lugansk People's Republic), Novokalinovo, Pervomaiskoye and Maryinka (DPR).

◽️The units of the AFU 46th Airmobile Brigade and the enemy 109th Territorial Defence Brigade have been hit by air strikes near Maryinka and Novgorodskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️The enemy losses were up to 340 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 5 motor vehicles and 2 D-30 howitzers.

💥In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by OP-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of the AFU manpower and hardware close to Sinkovka, Timkovka, Kislovka & Berestovoye (Kharkov region).

◽️1 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group has been neutralised close to Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️The enemy losses were over 40 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 armoured personnel carrier, 2 motor vehicles and 2 D-30 howitzers.

💥In Krasny Liman direction, aviation and artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces have hit enemy units near Nevskoye, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), Yampolovka (DPR) & Serebryansky forest.

◽️The activities of a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group have been suppressed close to Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️The enemy losses were up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 2 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, and D-20 and D-30 howitzers.

💥In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 40 servicemen, 2 motor vehicles, 1 Giatsint-B howitzer, and 2 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems.

Part II

💥Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 97 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 103 areas.





◽️2 P-18 detection radars have been hit close to Novopavlovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Tomarino (Kherson region).





◽️1 guidance and detection radar of Ukrainian S-300 air defence missile system has been destroyed near Dachnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️The 95th Air Assault Brigade's battalion command and observation post has been hit near Yampol (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥Russian Aerospace Forces fighter aircraft have shot down 1 Mi-24 of Ukrainian Air Force near Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥Air defence facilities have intercepted 6 HIMARS and Uragan rocket-propelled projectiles.





◽️In addition, 16 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down close to Zhovtnyovoye, Berestovoye (Kharkov region), Molodyozhnoye, Lozovoye, Opytnoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Nikolayevka (Lugansk People's Republic), Shevchenkovo, Chubaryovka, Gladkoye, Lyubimovka and Novoye (Zaporozhye region).





📊In total, 444 airplanes, 239 helicopters, 4,668 unmanned aerial vehicles, 426 air defence missile systems, 10,047 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,124 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 5,141 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 10,996 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.