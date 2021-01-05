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Nurse whistleblowers to join forces January 6 in D.C.
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412 views • January 05, 2021
Posted 05January2021 Rebel News: Tamara Ugolini speaks to a Canadian nurse who spoke out against the restrictions imposed by the government ahead of her trip to speak on January 6 in Washington D.C. as part of a group called Global Frontline Nurses. Canadian Government overhanded harmful rules and lack of Medical Transparency and Informed Consent..
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