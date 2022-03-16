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Babylon is fallen: false prophet pastor says God's law is no longer applicable
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50 views • March 16, 2022
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The video was created somewhere in Canada on October 13, 2018
Andy Stanley, pastor of the 34,000-member North Point Community Church in suburban Atlanta, says that the ten commandments of God are no longer applicable.
Article: https://www.wnd.com/2018/09/mega-pastor-ten-commandments-no-longer-applicable/
Mr. Stanley is leading his flock astray. In Matthew 5 verses 17 and 18, Jesus Christ or Yeshua says: Think not that I am come to destroy the law, or the prophets: I am not come to destroy, but to fulfil. For verily I say unto you, Till heaven and earth pass, one jot or one tittle shall in no wise pass from the law, till all be fulfilled.
The word used in the Bible for "fulfill" is pleroo, which in Greek means "to fully teach, to fully reveal" (# G4137). In other words, fulfill means to carry out, perform, obey, make real or bring into effect. Christ Jesus didn't come to destroy the Law but to carry it out, perform it, obey it, make it real.
If Christ says He did not come to destroy, then why would say that fulfil mean "done" or "finished"? The opposite of destroy is to apply, to implement, not done or finished. Further, Christ adds in verse 18, For verily I say unto you, Till heaven and earth pass, one jot or one tittle shall in no wise pass from the law, till all be fulfilled. Heaven and earth have not passed away, so the law of God still stands.
If the law of God was done away with, why would Jesus Christ Who is God in the flesh say in Matthew 19:17, [...] but if thou wilt enter into life, keep the commandments?
The law of God points to His love for He is love. 1 John 5:3 says, For this is the love of God, that we keep his commandments: and his commandments are not grievous.
Revelation 14:12 says that the saints are they who keep (not reject or hate) the commandments of God and the faith of Jesus.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org along with the following channels:
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
The video was created somewhere in Canada on October 13, 2018
Andy Stanley, pastor of the 34,000-member North Point Community Church in suburban Atlanta, says that the ten commandments of God are no longer applicable.
Article: https://www.wnd.com/2018/09/mega-pastor-ten-commandments-no-longer-applicable/
Mr. Stanley is leading his flock astray. In Matthew 5 verses 17 and 18, Jesus Christ or Yeshua says: Think not that I am come to destroy the law, or the prophets: I am not come to destroy, but to fulfil. For verily I say unto you, Till heaven and earth pass, one jot or one tittle shall in no wise pass from the law, till all be fulfilled.
The word used in the Bible for "fulfill" is pleroo, which in Greek means "to fully teach, to fully reveal" (# G4137). In other words, fulfill means to carry out, perform, obey, make real or bring into effect. Christ Jesus didn't come to destroy the Law but to carry it out, perform it, obey it, make it real.
If Christ says He did not come to destroy, then why would say that fulfil mean "done" or "finished"? The opposite of destroy is to apply, to implement, not done or finished. Further, Christ adds in verse 18, For verily I say unto you, Till heaven and earth pass, one jot or one tittle shall in no wise pass from the law, till all be fulfilled. Heaven and earth have not passed away, so the law of God still stands.
If the law of God was done away with, why would Jesus Christ Who is God in the flesh say in Matthew 19:17, [...] but if thou wilt enter into life, keep the commandments?
The law of God points to His love for He is love. 1 John 5:3 says, For this is the love of God, that we keep his commandments: and his commandments are not grievous.
Revelation 14:12 says that the saints are they who keep (not reject or hate) the commandments of God and the faith of Jesus.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org along with the following channels:
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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