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Vatican's ecumenical movement: antichrist pope wants Catholics and Protestants to unite
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132 views • December 28, 2021
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Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church. His channels are DCMEDIA and SSRMEDIA. His website is www.Dministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org).
The Roman pontiff, who is antichrist and man of sin, sent an appeal to Protestant leader, Kenneth Copeland, to “spiritually” unite together. Notice how the Protestant world is no longer protesting against Rome and the man of sin, whose role is fulfilled by pope Francis. Protestant churches are indeed a sister to fallen Babylon, the pagan Roman church.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org) along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Live Well: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church. His channels are DCMEDIA and SSRMEDIA. His website is www.Dministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org).
The Roman pontiff, who is antichrist and man of sin, sent an appeal to Protestant leader, Kenneth Copeland, to “spiritually” unite together. Notice how the Protestant world is no longer protesting against Rome and the man of sin, whose role is fulfilled by pope Francis. Protestant churches are indeed a sister to fallen Babylon, the pagan Roman church.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org) along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Live Well: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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