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Happy Birthday America!
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10 views • July 07, 2021
In spite of all the crap that seems to be happening, here's wishing you all a happy 4th in celebrating the greatest country still remaining. Pray God we can retain it.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60e1abb4194514409f138963
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60e1abb4194514409f138963
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