How Many Times Did Yehovah Part The Waters? Shabbat Study
Community Service Radio
Published 17 days ago
Shabbat Shalom and Thank you for joining us for Ask Seek and knock Bible Studies, Today's Topic is "How Many Times Did Yehovah Part The Waters?"What does the Scripture tell us about this topic? Grab your Scriptures and Highlighters, and Let’s Get Started. Please share it with your friends and if you liked it, give it a Like on whatever platform you are watching this on.

[7] Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you. [8] For everyone who asks receives, and the one who seeks finds, and to the one who knocks it will be opened. (Matthew 7:7-8 [ESV2011]








https://www.kmsr1700am.com/ or https://www.commsr.com/


Listen to us live Here 24/7

god jesus yeshua law end times word torah sabbath shabbat lord commandments end time prophecy ask seek and knock keep my commandments yehovah moses law shabbat studies sabbath studies

