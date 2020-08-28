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We Don't Need No Education | Popp Culture
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141 views • August 28, 2020
The Department of "Education" and Marxist teachers turned schools into indoctrination camps a long time ago. What will all that brainwashing look like in a Coronatarian world?
Help support a group of free speech filmmakers at https://www.notsosane.com
Everyone needs a literary drinking companion. Why not Uncle Nick?
https://www.amazon.com/Uncle-Nick-Misanthrope-Frank-Cervi/dp/1535091215
Available in paperback and eBook on Amazon right now!
Book 2 of "The Jericho Files" is here!
Get Popp's second psychic thriller on paperback or eBook today!
https://www.amazon.com/Showdown-Book-Two-Jericho-Files/dp/B08CWM7LLJ
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://lbry.tv/@REDONKULAS:e
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://archive.vn/owzAi
2. https://archive.vn/WUmMK
3. https://archive.vn/NSAQx
4. https://archive.vn/N04Ea
5. https://archive.vn/KhDtn
6. https://archive.vn/4FTma
7. https://archive.vn/6jCEA
8. https://archive.vn/XZL9i
9. https://archive.vn/hYWPa
10. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BB1ldFdiRw0
11. https://archive.vn/jd6Y7
12. https://archive.vn/07143
13. https://archive.vn/64rMC
14. https://archive.vn/2XyaR
15. https://archive.vn/HV4Gg
16. https://archive.vn/gsOaA
17. https://archive.vn/Z0F5C
18. https://archive.vn/3qaX5
19. https://archive.vn/55bE5
20. https://archive.vn/Vf4bt
21. https://archive.vn/2O5Xv
22. https://archive.vn/B25sb
23. https://archive.vn/u3Sh7
24. https://archive.vn/45muS
25. https://archive.vn/PzU76
26. https://archive.vn/Z1O96
27. https://archive.vn/vv3qG
28. https://archive.vn/kpzEm
29. https://archive.vn/FEp61
30. https://archive.vn/OpkxS
31. https://archive.vn/eAVlE
32. https://archive.vn/xGNXg
33. https://archive.vn/Yvmop
34. https://archive.vn/jFjGD
Video Throwbacks
The Holey Church of Blue Pill
https://www.mgtow.tv/watch/the-holey-church-of-blue-pill-popp-culture_1pa6t1EdYUr2Xdr.html
Propaganda: The Difference Between People and Sheeple
https://www.brlghteon.com/5ab4310e-b8b7-47dd-aeb7-32557f522cdb
The Slingback Effect
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pJhylYtDGRA
Help support a group of free speech filmmakers at https://www.notsosane.com
Everyone needs a literary drinking companion. Why not Uncle Nick?
https://www.amazon.com/Uncle-Nick-Misanthrope-Frank-Cervi/dp/1535091215
Available in paperback and eBook on Amazon right now!
Book 2 of "The Jericho Files" is here!
Get Popp's second psychic thriller on paperback or eBook today!
https://www.amazon.com/Showdown-Book-Two-Jericho-Files/dp/B08CWM7LLJ
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://lbry.tv/@REDONKULAS:e
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://archive.vn/owzAi
2. https://archive.vn/WUmMK
3. https://archive.vn/NSAQx
4. https://archive.vn/N04Ea
5. https://archive.vn/KhDtn
6. https://archive.vn/4FTma
7. https://archive.vn/6jCEA
8. https://archive.vn/XZL9i
9. https://archive.vn/hYWPa
10. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BB1ldFdiRw0
11. https://archive.vn/jd6Y7
12. https://archive.vn/07143
13. https://archive.vn/64rMC
14. https://archive.vn/2XyaR
15. https://archive.vn/HV4Gg
16. https://archive.vn/gsOaA
17. https://archive.vn/Z0F5C
18. https://archive.vn/3qaX5
19. https://archive.vn/55bE5
20. https://archive.vn/Vf4bt
21. https://archive.vn/2O5Xv
22. https://archive.vn/B25sb
23. https://archive.vn/u3Sh7
24. https://archive.vn/45muS
25. https://archive.vn/PzU76
26. https://archive.vn/Z1O96
27. https://archive.vn/vv3qG
28. https://archive.vn/kpzEm
29. https://archive.vn/FEp61
30. https://archive.vn/OpkxS
31. https://archive.vn/eAVlE
32. https://archive.vn/xGNXg
33. https://archive.vn/Yvmop
34. https://archive.vn/jFjGD
Video Throwbacks
The Holey Church of Blue Pill
https://www.mgtow.tv/watch/the-holey-church-of-blue-pill-popp-culture_1pa6t1EdYUr2Xdr.html
Propaganda: The Difference Between People and Sheeple
https://www.brlghteon.com/5ab4310e-b8b7-47dd-aeb7-32557f522cdb
The Slingback Effect
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pJhylYtDGRA
Keywords
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