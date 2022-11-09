2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 78

This episode may not be for young children because we are going to speak about a very scary yet real subject… Depopulation.

People may think that we and many others talking about this subject are at best hyperbolic and at worst wearers of tin-foil hats. But if you look at the evidence all around us, I mean really look with discerning eyes and hear with open ears, you will realize that we are being led by a globalist coalition that wants to separate us between the elite and the serfs.





What is their main problem with this plan? At just shy of 8 billion people on this planet, we are far too many to control. Their solution? Get the population down to a controllable number. This raises another problem… how do you reduce the population down to the manageable number they want, which by the way is around 500 million? How do you exterminate 7.5 billion people without the massive uprising you would expect if people understood what was happening?





The answer to that question is a multi-faceted approach that will both trick people into helping them and creating the environment that makes it look natural. What we are going to do today is examine the methods they are employing to accomplish their heinous goals.





This may be a topic that scares you, makes you turn your eyes away, makes you uncomfortable, but this is an episode that everyone needs to hear.