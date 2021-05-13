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New Regulations Require Rapid Response
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21 views • May 13, 2021
In this episode of The Liberty Belles, Lynne Taylor, the Common Core Diva, and Suzanne Hamner of "Hamner It Out", expand on the topic covered on Wednesday's "Rotten to the Core" Sons of Liberty Media AM Radio Show with Tim Brown.
Please be sure to submit your comments on the regulations for education covered in the broadcast before May 19, 2021. The link is provided for your convenience under "Sources".
You can find Lynne at commoncorediva.com and on Sons of Liberty Media. Suzanne is found at Brighteon.com and Sons of Liberty Media. If you can support Lynne's work, click on "donate" found at her website homepage.
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/limited-time-opportunity-response-to-speak-out-against-criminal-federal-usurpation-of-education/
https://www.regulations.gov/document/ED-2021-OESE-0033-0001
https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2021/01/25/2021-01753/advancing-racial-equity-and-support-for-underserved-communities-through-the-federal-government
https://www.commoncorediva.com/
https://www.commoncorediva.com/?s=Critical+Race+Theory&;submit=Search
https://www.commoncorediva.com/2021/04/26/congresss-educratic-confusion/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/suzannehamner1
Please be sure to submit your comments on the regulations for education covered in the broadcast before May 19, 2021. The link is provided for your convenience under "Sources".
You can find Lynne at commoncorediva.com and on Sons of Liberty Media. Suzanne is found at Brighteon.com and Sons of Liberty Media. If you can support Lynne's work, click on "donate" found at her website homepage.
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/limited-time-opportunity-response-to-speak-out-against-criminal-federal-usurpation-of-education/
https://www.regulations.gov/document/ED-2021-OESE-0033-0001
https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2021/01/25/2021-01753/advancing-racial-equity-and-support-for-underserved-communities-through-the-federal-government
https://www.commoncorediva.com/
https://www.commoncorediva.com/?s=Critical+Race+Theory&;submit=Search
https://www.commoncorediva.com/2021/04/26/congresss-educratic-confusion/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/suzannehamner1
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