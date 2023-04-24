https://gettr.com/post/p2f7axq8d90

04/09/2023【 #FellowFightersVisitTheBaseofNFSC】The fellow fighter said that the NFSC Base is gorgeous. We can imagine the beautiful scenery in summer and autumn. Our hope is also ahead. Mr. Miles Guo was the chosen one. He suffered for the sake of everyone. We will win, and God is on our side.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang

04/09/2023【 #战友们参观新中国联邦基地】战友表示，新中国联邦基地十分漂亮，可以想象到春夏之交和秋天美好的景色，而我们的希望也在前方。战友觉得文贵先生是神拣选的，文贵先生受苦受难也是为了大家，相信我们最后一定会胜利，上帝是站在我们这一边的。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平




