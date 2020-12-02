© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tarot Reading for December - a 3 card reading just for you
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • December 02, 2020
I deal out 6 sets of 3 cards each. Choose your set and hear your reading for December 2020. Timestamp below for each set so you can fast forward to your chosen set.
1. 1.14
2. 4.59
3. 9.12
4. 13.53
5. 20.03
6. 25.45
Please support me by liking and subscribing. Thank you x
Full 15 card Romany spread available for just £20 at www.riverhealer.com
Tarot Readings by Email at www.riverhealer.com/services
Reiki Healer and Teacher, Psychic, Intuitive Counsellor, Lightworker, author.
Other online psychic services available at www.riverhealer.com
1. 1.14
2. 4.59
3. 9.12
4. 13.53
5. 20.03
6. 25.45
Please support me by liking and subscribing. Thank you x
Full 15 card Romany spread available for just £20 at www.riverhealer.com
Tarot Readings by Email at www.riverhealer.com/services
Reiki Healer and Teacher, Psychic, Intuitive Counsellor, Lightworker, author.
Other online psychic services available at www.riverhealer.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.