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Tore Says Monday 10-05-2020
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16 views • October 06, 2020
Twitch.Tv/ToreSays
POTUS recovery has them foaming. Turning around the Plandemic. There is lots of suspicious behavior around the hot spots. The wipe down mystery with SloJo's medical team. MSM mask shames, but not a word about HRC revelations. Oversight of the DC judges panics many. The past cannot be changed. Booms from Army and Navy today. Bashing the left's targets. Planets and history come into the story. Stay strong and be ready AF.
POTUS recovery has them foaming. Turning around the Plandemic. There is lots of suspicious behavior around the hot spots. The wipe down mystery with SloJo's medical team. MSM mask shames, but not a word about HRC revelations. Oversight of the DC judges panics many. The past cannot be changed. Booms from Army and Navy today. Bashing the left's targets. Planets and history come into the story. Stay strong and be ready AF.
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