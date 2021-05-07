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Fur Burger King: You Can't Have it Your Way | Ride and Roast
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33 views • May 07, 2021
How sad is your life when you’re waiting for a cup of bazooka juice outside the bathroom at a Burger King? And how tragic is it when you write the story down and ask for sympathy?
#wonderworm #rideandroast #furburgerking
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Video Throwback
The Way It Should Be and the Way It Is
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5aggxHC_iJ0
Sources
Fur Burger Queen Article
https://archive.vn/PSrhU
Court Orders Sperm Donor to Pay Child Support
https://archive.vn/jIwVu
25% of Western Women on Head Meds
https://archive.vn/N9Soo
Gay Couples Love Hitting Each Other
https://archive.vn/hMqGP
#wonderworm #rideandroast #furburgerking
Sponsored by Goble's "The Rules: Reclaiming Your Manhood, Your Freedom, and Your Sanity"
Get your Free PDF at http://www.vongoblerules.com/
Brought to you by “The Book of Numbers” by Aaron Clarey
https://www.amazon.com/Book-Numbers-Analyzing-Pursuit-Women-ebook/dp/B08PTFKLP6
Popp will be at the Conference of Masculine Excellence in June!
To attend go here: https://masculineexcellence.com/popp/
And use the promo code SPACEGHOST for 20% off your ticket!
Featuring music by TeknoAXE’s Royalty Free Music
http://www.teknoaxe.com/
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all these platforms and social media!
https://www.youtube.com/terrencepoppculture
https://www.youtube.com/gruntspeak
https://roxytube.com/@redonkulas
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://odysee.com/@REDONKULAS/
https://www.rumble.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.parler.com/profile/RedonkulasPopp/
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.Redonkulas.com
Watch us live on these channels every Tuesday and Thursday at 8pm Eastern!
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://www.facebook.com/RedonkulasPopp
https://www.twitch.tv/redonkulaspopp
https://dlive.tv/TerrencePopp
Video Throwback
The Way It Should Be and the Way It Is
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5aggxHC_iJ0
Sources
Fur Burger Queen Article
https://archive.vn/PSrhU
Court Orders Sperm Donor to Pay Child Support
https://archive.vn/jIwVu
25% of Western Women on Head Meds
https://archive.vn/N9Soo
Gay Couples Love Hitting Each Other
https://archive.vn/hMqGP
Keywords
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