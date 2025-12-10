Moment, Sudanese army carried out a drone strike on RSF gathering in Katila, Sudan

A drone of the Sudanese army carried out a strike on an RSF gathering in Katila.

(Rapid Support Forces are a Sudanese paramilitary force formerly operated by the Sudanese government)

I also found an article, possibly more about this strike in Sudan from Today:

Military drone attack on Sudan oil field kills dozens

Dozens of people have been killed in a drone strike against Sudan’s largest oil processing facility carried out by the Sudanese Armed Forces - Juba, South Sudan

Adding, Yay news:

Congressman Thomas Massie introduced a bill in the US House of Representatives on the United States' withdrawal from NATO.