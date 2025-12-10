Moment, Sudanese army carried out a drone strike on RSF gathering in Katila, Sudan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A drone of the Sudanese army carried out a strike on an RSF gathering in Katila.
(Rapid Support Forces are a Sudanese paramilitary force formerly operated by the Sudanese government)
I also found an article, possibly more about this strike in Sudan from Today:
Military drone attack on Sudan oil field kills dozens
Dozens of people have been killed in a drone strike against Sudan’s largest oil processing facility carried out by the Sudanese Armed Forces - Juba, South Sudan
https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/military-drone-attack-sudan-oil-field-kills-dozens-128270548
Adding, Yay news:
Congressman Thomas Massie introduced a bill in the US House of Representatives on the United States' withdrawal from NATO.