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Barak Obama Confirmed Reptilian!!
Hank Cooper
Hank Cooper
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654 views • January 16, 2021
Barak Obama Confirmed Reptilian!! BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Considering the alignment of Jupiter and Saturn on Dec. 21st 2020 and the subsequent events and awakening to happen afterwards these videos will be more important than you think. Thanks and check my channel for new videos and please watch and research Flat Earth . Also upload or share these videos to your own blogs and/or video platforms. A Man’s Journey To Hell And Back Hank Cooper’s captivating story, based on true life events, will keep you on the edge and give you an inside view of the dark and dangerous world of drug smuggling and addiction. This honest account of his years spent on the wrong side of the law will work as both a cautionary tale and an interesting read for everyone. In his book, Cooper navigates through his motives, journey and lessons learned during his life. Smuggling With Jesus explores the dangers and fast pace of drugs and the mentality of a smuggler in the era of mass surveillance. From cocaine to heroin and from rags to riches, this memoir will change the way you view drug smuggling. Join Hank Cooper on his journey through crime, addiction and, finally, redemption. A fascinating read for everyone. Not many people go from being raised as an orthodox Jew to becoming an international drug smuggler. Hank Cooper, a Canadian who grew up in Toronto, traveled that path. After becoming an adult (chronologically, at least), in the nineteen seventies and eighties, Hank lived anything but what his parents would have called a normal life during his twenties and early thirties. Maybe it had something to do with his orthodox Jewish upbringing, but then again it probably was a combination of a million other things, especially luck, which he discusses in his memoir, Visit Smuggling with Jesus!.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy