The mistakes that were NOT made: An anthem for Justice
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
Published a day ago

This Anthem for Justice is Margaret Anna Alice's attempt to succinctly capture the premeditated purpose behind the tyranny of COVID, and we ask for your help in spreading the clear message that #MistakesWereNOTMade. Please share this poem and keep it on your clipboard for the next time someone uses verbalism to silence the atrocities committed. Let's make 2023 the Year of Accountability so that no one dares to repeat such acts in the future.


Editing of subtitles

Scientists for Health and Freedom


The full text with references can be found here:


https://www.eyewideopen.org/?p=4887

