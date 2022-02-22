Grand-Jury, Day 4 - Injections & Psychological Warfare

Partial Transcript

REINER FUELLMICH

This case involves the most heinous crimes against humanity under the guise of a pandemic. Despite the seeming complexity of the evidence, there are just 4 sets of relevant facts:

1. There has only been a pandemic of testing, not a real corona virus pandemic, which has been used as psychological operation designed to create mass panic on an ongoing basis globally. This is a long-planned agenda; the swine flu was its unsuccessful precursor 12 years ago. It has been cooked up by psychopaths who seek to gain full control over the people of the world they hate. They are using our governments and the media, both of which they own, to convey their panic propaganda.

2. The virus can be treated safely with other treatments such as vitamins and off-label ivermectin, HCQ, etc. But these methods were banned in order to get everyone injected with what will be shown to be ineffective, dangerous and even lethal injections.

3. The swine flu of 12 years ago turned out to be a mild flu, but they changed the definition of a pandemic in order to classify it as such before they created panic. This was their first attempt at creating a pandemic. This was done in part to divert attention from their fraudulent financial activities at the time (the Lehman collapse). The same intention exists behind this pandemic, too. We didn’t pay close attention around the time of the Lehman collapse, but it turned out they had been plundering and looting our coffers for decades. We would also have seen that our governments were no longer our governments. They have been taken over by the World Economic Forum and the leaders they create through the Young Global Leaders program as early as 1992. Merkel and Gates were 2 of their first graduates. These financial crimes went unpunished by our governments because they are aiding and abetting them.

4. The other side aims to take full and complete control over all of us, which includes destruction and take-over of all small business activity to the benefit of major corporations. This also requires population control through DNA manipulation, and massive reduction of the population. mRNA experimental injections assist in this. But they also require the deliberate destruction of our democracy, the rule of law and the destruction of our institutions so as to create chaos.



Schedule for proceedings



12. Feb: The general historical and geopolitical backdrop to all of this

13. Feb: PCR-Test

19. Feb: Injections & Psychological Warfare

20. Feb: Economical and Financial Destruction

26. Feb: Eugenics + closing arguments and outlook

Watch live: grand-jury.net