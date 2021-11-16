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Biden's DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas confirms that COVID-positive illegal immigrants have been released into the United States💢💢💢
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60 views • November 16, 2021
Biden's DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas confirms that COVID-positive illegal immigrants have been released into the United States💢💢💢💢💢🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬😠😠😠🤢🤢🤢
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