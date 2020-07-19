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Why RNA Vaccine for Covid Cant Work (Hindi)
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69 views • July 19, 2020
Dr.Priyanka explains why RNA Vaccine for Covid Cant Work (Hindi). In India it is claimed by ICMR (Gates Partner) that Corona virus was isolated in April and its vaccine is under trial as of July 2020. A thing to note is that it is said that since April Virus has mutated 14 time so how can a vaccine work anyways.
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