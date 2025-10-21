'We are together with Venezuela, and everyone knows this' - it has not been hidden

'We've never hidden that we are together with Venezuela, and everyone knows this'

Russian Deputy FM Ryabkov on the ratification of a new Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Treaty between the two nations.

Adding, about a Trump post, at bottom and at, https://trumpstruth.org/statuses/33369 :

Donald Trump is once again threatening Hamas — saying several “Middle Eastern allies” told him they’d “love the U.S. to go into Gaza and straighten out Hamas.”

🐻 If this surprises you, you haven’t been paying attention to what the U.S. has been planning for Gaza over the past six months.

Trumps Post:

Donald J. Trump

@realDonaldTrump · October 21, 2025, 9:03 AM

Numerous of our NOW GREAT ALLIES in the Middle East, and areas surrounding the Middle East, have explicitly and strongly, with great enthusiasm, informed me that they would welcome the opportunity, at my request, to go into GAZA with a heavy force and “straighten our Hamas” if Hamas continues to act badly, in violation of their agreement with us. The love and spirit for the Middle East has not been seen like this in a thousand years! It is a beautiful thing to behold! I told these countries, and Israel, “NOT YET!” There is still hope that Hamas will do what is right. If they do not, an end to Hamas will be FAST, FURIOUS, & BRUTAL! I would like to thank all of those countries that called to help. Also, I would like to thank the great and powerful country of Indonesia, and its wonderful leader, for all of the help they have shown and given to the Middle East, and to the U.S.A. TO EVERYONE, thank you for your attention to this matter! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP