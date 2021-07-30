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Absolute chaos as the truth catches up with the deep state globalists
Lori Colley
Lori Colley
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101 views • July 30, 2021
July 30, 2021 - It’s official: Fully vaccinated people can get the virus. About three-fourths of the 469 people infected in a Massachusetts covid outbreak were fully vaccinated. Earlier this week, NBC was quoted in a story reported by USA Today stating vaccinated people are spreading the new delta variant because they have higher levels of the virus that the non-vaccinated. The Biden Administration looks absolutely ridiculous now that they’ve had to flip-flop on their statements and “the science.” And now they’re angry!

Thanks for watching and praying!

Sources:
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/30/cdc-study-shows-74percent-of-people-infected-in-massachusetts-covid-outbreak-were-fully-vaccinated.html?__source=sharebar%7Ctwitter&;par=sharebar
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-07-30/cdc-scaled-back-hunt-for-breakthrough-cases-just-as-the-delta-variant-grew
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y7fLYnbMOeWJ/
Warroom.org
https://www.salon.com/2021/07/28/pfizer-vaccine-less-effectiveness-fluke/
https://www.politico.com/news/2021/07/28/doj-warning-election-ballot-reviews-501295
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/garland-violates-pledge-nonpolitical


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