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Absolute chaos as the truth catches up with the deep state globalists
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101 views • July 30, 2021
July 30, 2021 - It’s official: Fully vaccinated people can get the virus. About three-fourths of the 469 people infected in a Massachusetts covid outbreak were fully vaccinated. Earlier this week, NBC was quoted in a story reported by USA Today stating vaccinated people are spreading the new delta variant because they have higher levels of the virus that the non-vaccinated. The Biden Administration looks absolutely ridiculous now that they’ve had to flip-flop on their statements and “the science.” And now they’re angry!
Thanks for watching and praying!
Sources:
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/30/cdc-study-shows-74percent-of-people-infected-in-massachusetts-covid-outbreak-were-fully-vaccinated.html?__source=sharebar%7Ctwitter&;par=sharebar
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-07-30/cdc-scaled-back-hunt-for-breakthrough-cases-just-as-the-delta-variant-grew
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y7fLYnbMOeWJ/
Warroom.org
https://www.salon.com/2021/07/28/pfizer-vaccine-less-effectiveness-fluke/
https://www.politico.com/news/2021/07/28/doj-warning-election-ballot-reviews-501295
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/garland-violates-pledge-nonpolitical
Website with archived articles: Prayingcitizen.com
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Rumble Channel - LoriColley - https://rumble.com/search/video?q=LoriColley
Bitchute Channel - LoriColley - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vamQj3KCsyRI/
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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Sources:
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/30/cdc-study-shows-74percent-of-people-infected-in-massachusetts-covid-outbreak-were-fully-vaccinated.html?__source=sharebar%7Ctwitter&;par=sharebar
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-07-30/cdc-scaled-back-hunt-for-breakthrough-cases-just-as-the-delta-variant-grew
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y7fLYnbMOeWJ/
Warroom.org
https://www.salon.com/2021/07/28/pfizer-vaccine-less-effectiveness-fluke/
https://www.politico.com/news/2021/07/28/doj-warning-election-ballot-reviews-501295
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/garland-violates-pledge-nonpolitical
Website with archived articles: Prayingcitizen.com
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Rumble Channel - LoriColley - https://rumble.com/search/video?q=LoriColley
Bitchute Channel - LoriColley - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vamQj3KCsyRI/
Brighteon Channel - Lori Colley (two words) - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/prayingcitizen
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
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