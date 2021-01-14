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Paedophilia in the Australia government at the highest level
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509 views • January 14, 2021
Christian Porter the Attorney General who wrote back to me 20th December 2019 after 12 months and I quote "future correspondence from you may not receive a response".
Christian left me no other alternative I had to take the matter to the people.
Credibility? Politicians past or present, judges past and present, bureaucrats past and present, "prominent people" media, arts and entertainment .. NO CREDIBILITY your silence CONVICTS YOU ALL NOW!
Christian left me no other alternative I had to take the matter to the people.
Credibility? Politicians past or present, judges past and present, bureaucrats past and present, "prominent people" media, arts and entertainment .. NO CREDIBILITY your silence CONVICTS YOU ALL NOW!
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