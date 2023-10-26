Create New Account
BRICS | "BRICS PAY HAS BEEN LAUNCHED. This New Financial Settlement Platform Is Going to Change the Volume of Trade & the Volume of Transactions Between the BRICS Members."
Published Yesterday

BRICS | "BRICS PAY HAS BEEN LAUNCHED. This New Financial Settlement Platform Is Going to Change the Volume of Trade & the Volume of Transactions Between the BRICS Members. Those Transactions Will Not Be Denominated In U.S. Dollars!!!

bricsthe great resetclay clarkthrivetime show

