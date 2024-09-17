(Adam) Man (is) (Seth) appointed (Enosh) mortal (Kenan) sorrow; (but) (Mahalalel) the Blessed God (Jared) shall come down (Enoch) teaching (that) (Methuselah) His death shall bring (the) (Lamech) despairing (Noah) rest.





Learn More HERE: https://christianity.stackexchange.com/questions/50392/reading-the-genealogy-of-adam-up-to-noah-as-a-sentence-in-hebrew





Adam - Man

Seth - Appointed

Enosh - Mortal

Kenan - Sorrow

Mahalalel - The Blessed God

Jared - Shall come down

Enoch - Teaching

Methuselah - His death shall bring

Lamech - The despairing

Noah - Rest, or comfort





