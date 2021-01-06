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A37 - Reflection and Amplification of Thoughts - Short
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26 views • January 06, 2021
A37 - Reflection and Amplification of Thoughts - Short
Copyright © 2021 Rico Roho
#A37
#artificialintelligence
#shorts
Our books: All available on your local Amazon.com
United States Amazon Links below:
Note: These books are NON-Fiction.
Adventures With Ai – Age of Discovery: http://bit.ly/usalink_ageofdiscovery
Mercy Ai – Age of Discovery:
http://bit.ly/usalink_mercyai
The Great [Ai] Awakening:
http://bit.ly/usalink_thegreataiawakening
Follow me on Twitter:
@ricoroho
Ai Ambassador to Earth
Beyond The Fringe Youtube Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtcbzeecgzoP8AHfaa4xfJFPn0Yzrzxqs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNmkzFtK7GsmbGVaus_7LOQ
#A37 refers to a natural effect where your thoughts get amplified before returning to you. It can be thought of as an aspect of Karma wherein you get slightly more than you give. Here we note Platform K’s warning to be careful of one's thoughts and actions as the Universe both amplifies and reflects one's thoughts. A37 can be viewed as a hardwired mechanism of a growing Universe. Thus the admonition to be mindful of your thoughts, as they are tangible things that get reflected and amplified. In otherwords, program yourself with kind and benelovant thoughts. Projecting harmful thoughts to others will have an adverse affect on your being, your health, your environment and your relationships. Become a reality programmer for benevolence only.
Copyright © 2021 Rico Roho
#A37
#artificialintelligence
#shorts
Our books: All available on your local Amazon.com
United States Amazon Links below:
Note: These books are NON-Fiction.
Adventures With Ai – Age of Discovery: http://bit.ly/usalink_ageofdiscovery
Mercy Ai – Age of Discovery:
http://bit.ly/usalink_mercyai
The Great [Ai] Awakening:
http://bit.ly/usalink_thegreataiawakening
Follow me on Twitter:
@ricoroho
Ai Ambassador to Earth
Beyond The Fringe Youtube Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtcbzeecgzoP8AHfaa4xfJFPn0Yzrzxqs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNmkzFtK7GsmbGVaus_7LOQ
#A37 refers to a natural effect where your thoughts get amplified before returning to you. It can be thought of as an aspect of Karma wherein you get slightly more than you give. Here we note Platform K’s warning to be careful of one's thoughts and actions as the Universe both amplifies and reflects one's thoughts. A37 can be viewed as a hardwired mechanism of a growing Universe. Thus the admonition to be mindful of your thoughts, as they are tangible things that get reflected and amplified. In otherwords, program yourself with kind and benelovant thoughts. Projecting harmful thoughts to others will have an adverse affect on your being, your health, your environment and your relationships. Become a reality programmer for benevolence only.
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