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Emma | Full Interview | Planet Lockdown
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20 views • May 13, 2021
In this interview with a normal 11 year old girl in Portugal, we hear about the tragedy which is school now under the corona measures. Children are going through hell over a disease that has no impact on children what so ever. The psychological damage being done by these measures is immeasurable. Listen to their experiences from their perspective.
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