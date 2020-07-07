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Sunday Live UFO cases with Robert, Alien Sex Stories of Brazil and Cali UFO crash )-OT Chan Live#260
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28 views • July 07, 2020
#UFOS #UFOCases #UFOcrashes #Aliens #CoverUp
Topics:-
1) The Needles UFO Crash, California 2008
2) The Antonio Villas Boas Abduction, Sao Francisco De Salas, Brazil 1957
2a) Paul talks about Succubus and his weird paranormal experience before
the live show. Some talk about sex with aliens.
2b) Robert introduces his FFMI .. Farm Fact-o-meter index using sheep..
Paul and others added some monkeys to the scale LOL
3) The Amarante UFO incident, Nancy, France 1982
4) Paul and Robert talk about Bigfoots and Dogman and paranormal shows
these woods are haunted.
Topics (with markers):
1) The Needles UFO Crash, California 2008
2) The Antonio Villas Boas Abduction, Sao Francisco De Salas, Brazil 1957
@ 55:24 mark or https://youtu.be/keNKG1gTRrE?t=3324
2a) Paul talks about Succubus and his weird paranormal experience before
the live show. Some talk about sex with aliens.
@ 1:33:50 mark or
https://youtu.be/keNKG1gTRrE?t=5630
2b) Robert introduces his FFMI .. Farm Fact-o-meter index using sheep..
Paul and others added some monkeys to the scale LOL
@ 2:17:24 mark or https://youtu.be/keNKG1gTRrE?t=8244
3) The Amarante UFO incident, Nancy, France 1982
@ 2:25:02 mark or https://youtu.be/keNKG1gTRrE?t=8702
4) Paul and Robert talk about Bigfoots and Dogman and paranormal shows
these woods are haunted. @ 3:19:54 mark or
https://youtu.be/keNKG1gTRrE?t=11994
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
Topics:-
1) The Needles UFO Crash, California 2008
2) The Antonio Villas Boas Abduction, Sao Francisco De Salas, Brazil 1957
2a) Paul talks about Succubus and his weird paranormal experience before
the live show. Some talk about sex with aliens.
2b) Robert introduces his FFMI .. Farm Fact-o-meter index using sheep..
Paul and others added some monkeys to the scale LOL
3) The Amarante UFO incident, Nancy, France 1982
4) Paul and Robert talk about Bigfoots and Dogman and paranormal shows
these woods are haunted.
Topics (with markers):
1) The Needles UFO Crash, California 2008
2) The Antonio Villas Boas Abduction, Sao Francisco De Salas, Brazil 1957
@ 55:24 mark or https://youtu.be/keNKG1gTRrE?t=3324
2a) Paul talks about Succubus and his weird paranormal experience before
the live show. Some talk about sex with aliens.
@ 1:33:50 mark or
https://youtu.be/keNKG1gTRrE?t=5630
2b) Robert introduces his FFMI .. Farm Fact-o-meter index using sheep..
Paul and others added some monkeys to the scale LOL
@ 2:17:24 mark or https://youtu.be/keNKG1gTRrE?t=8244
3) The Amarante UFO incident, Nancy, France 1982
@ 2:25:02 mark or https://youtu.be/keNKG1gTRrE?t=8702
4) Paul and Robert talk about Bigfoots and Dogman and paranormal shows
these woods are haunted. @ 3:19:54 mark or
https://youtu.be/keNKG1gTRrE?t=11994
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
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