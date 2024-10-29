Ukrainian Nazis continue killing civilians in the war-torn areas. The newly shared footage confirmed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine killed a group of civilian refugees who were trying to evacuate to the Russian territory from the city of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

Russian drone spotted civilians with white flags moving along the road trying to evacuate towards Artyomovsk which is under the control of the Russian army. Russian drone tried to escort them to the safe zone and showed the way out towards Russian positions, where they could recieve the necessary aid. But Ukrainian Nazis opened fire. Ukrainian artillery intentionally targeted civilians.

Having seen that civilians were moving towards the Russian positions, the Nazi gunners began to cover them with mortar and artillery fire along the way. People were forced to hide in a concrete fortification on their way. Russian drones dropped water, some food and portable radio to contact the civilians. But Ukrainian Nazis did not abandon their plan to kill them. After Ukrainians failed to destroy their unarmed target, civilians were killed with precision strikes of FPV drones. At least six civilians were killed.

This is far from the first crimes of the Ukrainian military against the civilian population. People who managed to escape from the war-torn regions described how their neighbors were murdered. A lot of evidences confirm the crimes. Despite these fact, the so-called civilised West is turning a blind eye on Kiev’s crimes and does not stop paying for the terrorist regime in Kiev.

Mirrored - South Front





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/