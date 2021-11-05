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Mexican Police Officer Is Beaten Unconscious And Robbed By Mob Of Illegal Invaders Heading Towards America
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231 views • November 05, 2021
Watch out America! . . . if these people are coming your way . . .THANKS TO JOE BIDEN for allowing this to happen . . . these people do no deserve refuge status if this is how they are carrying on now what are they going to be like if they get a foot in the door of the US??? I hope that policeman will be okay.
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