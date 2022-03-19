The Moon is a Weapon?? Crazy Prophetic Dream

Update: The weapon part of this is probably against Satan & is being used as a guiding light for us Children of God. Even a couple nights after this video, I still am seeing super moons. Every night is a supermoon, & I need a follow up for this video.

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"We have seen that the manifestation of the spirit of prophecy

in dreams and in visions became necessary in consequence

of man's being separated from the visible presence of God.

But when the tabernacle of God shall be with men, and he

shall dwell with them, and God himself shall be with them,

12 THE SPIRIT OF PROPHECY.

Rev. 21 : 8; when Christ shall come again with all the holy

angels, and receive his people unto himself, that where he

shall be, there they may be also, John 14: 3 ; and when man

redeemed shall walk and talk with God, and Christ, and angels,

in Eden restored; then there will be no further need of

the spirit of prophecy."

~The Spirit of Controvercy between Christ and His Angels and Satan and His Angels Vol 1



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What is a Nutrichemist?

Imagine being a biologist, dietician, architect, chemist, engineer of all kinds, technician of all kinds, medic, & prophet all rolled into one profession. It shares similarities with many pre-existing careers: where we run experiments on live specimen; yet with a few key differences. A Nutrichemist only concern themselves with healthy living & their entire dedication to the craft is by: (1) evaluating the benefits and quality of chemicals/food/air/water/soil/space/simple machinery, (2) identify and publish research papers about a better way of life for multiple animals/extraterrestrials/humans/microbes/plants, (3) focus is more on studying the alive than deceased, & (4) determining simple countermeasures against lethality of any kind. I: Jessie Scott Travis Basham: believe that this is one of the science studies of the future &: regardless of humanity’s fate: is a useful study as its specialties include: (1) detoxification of any kind, (2) applicable solutions for any degenerative disease, (3) find ways to circumvent chemical aggression, & (4) seize all ways in which beings die through healthy living alone.



How does a Nutrichemist operate?

Nutrichemists removes contaminants & improves the quality of chemicals/food/air/water/soil/space/simple machinery through biological/chemical/existential means. We do this by repeatable experiments & gradually executing these experiments with simpler and cheaper means. These experiments are first conducted with extremely sensitive tools/sensors/machinery in order to understand exactly what’s going on & then made smaller & simpler until it can be completely recreateable in a matter of minutes or hours.



Why have a Nutrichemist and not a ____?

Because in the pinnacle of wartime &/ peace, a Nutrichemist’s duty is to provide one’s self sufficience, self-sustenance, & clean living which will extend them decades of life. Plus, a Nutrichemist’s life is all about humbility, kindness, privacy, & charity, for we believe that these four things bring peace in a time of war & prosperity in a time of peace & protection in a time of prosperity & peace in a time of protection. If more than half of the Nutrichemists falter in a time of peace, or protection, or prosperity, it will result in guaranteed war. If all Nutrichemists falter, it will result in a time of extinction. This is why Nutrichemistry is vital in the existence of the human race.